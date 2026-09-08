Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
1d

So the safety of our highways is not important? Illegals driving 80,000 lb. Trucks are not a threat to innocent American lives? Homeland Security should hire as many as it takes to stop every truck and inspect their logs, company and most important their license!! If found to be illegal in any way lock them up and deport every one of them! This is a senseless ruling.

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Pat Smith's avatar
Pat Smith
1d

DoT needs to stop "threatening" to withhold funds and actually withhold funds. Only Uncle Stupid continues to pay entities that violate their contracts. If Julie Kelly stopped delivering worthwhile content (not that that would ever happen) I simply cancel the subscription. Not Uncle Stupid. He just sends a letter and keeps right on paying.

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