Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
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Our Judicial System is in shambles and is in desperate need of reform. Getting a fair trial in DC for a conservative is virtually impossible. DC’s court system should be abolished amd should cease to exist. Several so called unbiased federal judges have made donations to democrats and they rule for their party. Judges should never be allowed to contribute to any political party period!! If the Judicial system continues down this path our country is doomed.

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