The Wray Slayer
With Donald Trump's nomination of Kash Patel, the FBI appears to be in panic mode. Chris Wray is the first to fall but not before giving a fantastical…
15 hrs ago
Julie Kelly
378
63
My Latest for Real Clear Investigations
How DC judges are brazenly denying any relief for J6ers even as President Trump continues to promise pardons are in the making on Day One.
Dec 9
Julie Kelly
236
61
Interview Round-up Week of 12/2
I wanted to share some of my interviews from this week—I got very busy after the Sunday night announcement about Hunter Biden’s pardon!
Dec 7
Julie Kelly
125
10
Video Summary: DOJ and Federal Judges Continue to Advance J6 Cases
DC US Attorney Matthew Graves is so hellbent on reaching his 2,000 J6 caseload quota that he continues to announce charges against new defendants. DC…
Dec 5
Julie Kelly
193
66
Pardon All J6ers
Joe Biden's sweeping pardon of his son opened the door for blanket amnesty for every January 6 defendant as Biden's DOJ continues to investigate…
Dec 2
Julie Kelly
516
77
November 2024
Not Lawfare. Justice.
The estimated half a billion tax dollars spent by the DOJ over the past four years to pursue Donald Trump and his supporters demands accountability. And…
Nov 30
Julie Kelly
714
102
No Video Report This Week but Adding Other Interviews for Listening Pleasure
Happy (almost) Thanksgiving!
Nov 27
Julie Kelly
55
43
Biggest Loser in DOJ History Takes a Final L on His Way Out the Door
Special Counsel Jack Smith moves to dismiss his four-count criminal indictment against President Trump related to January 6, adding to his long list of…
Nov 25
Julie Kelly
605
83
Purple Heart Veteran Describes His Participation in Jan 6 and What Happened Next
Captain Chris Kuehne went to Washington to support President Trump on January 6. He committed no violence and helped police, but the DOJ hunted him down…
Nov 23
Julie Kelly
241
20
Video Message: What's Ahead for My Substack in 2025
Many of you subscribed to support my reporting on J6 cases and Special Counsel Jack Smith. Now that both issues will (hopefully) go away, what's in…
Nov 19
Julie Kelly
249
107
DOJ Apparatchiks Told to Lawyer Up and Flee the Country. Why?
If they did nothing wrong, what are they afraid of? After all, that's what they said about Donald Trump for years. Now that the script flipped, their…
Nov 18
Julie Kelly
668
94
Rats Flee Sinking DOJ Ship
The scales of justice have a chance to recalibrate following Donald Trump's resounding victory and the departure of key figures at the Biden/Harris…
Nov 13
Julie Kelly
715
105
